Passport: Immigration commences inquest on officers involved in extortion, others

By Prince Okafor

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has commenced investigation into complaints of misconduct levelled against its personnel in some passport offices across the nation.

The NIS reaction is coming against the backdrop of multiple complaints received by its Comptroller General, CG, Caroline Adepoju with deep concern.

Vanguard gathered that some staff of the agency have been allegedly indicted over unprofessional conduct, ranging from bribery, to deliberate delays of passport booklets among others.

But in reaction to the development, Adepoju ordered for an investigation into the matter, especially in regards to the noncompliance with Ministerial directives on the timeline of passport administration.

In a statement signed by NIS Public Relations Officer, Aridegbe Adedotun, on behalf of the agency’s CG, yesterday, it stated, “Following the complete clearance of passport application backlogs nationwide in line with the directive of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, a new timeline of two weeks for processing and issuance of passport was announced by the Minister on the 4th of October, 2023.

“The Minister and the CGI provided different phone numbers to the general public to report misdemeanors by NIS personnel at any of our offices. From NIS we gave two numbers, and we are not only ready to answer your calls but resolve issues.

“The Service has on a daily basis, monitored the compliance level at all Passport offices nationwide and at our missions abroad. We receive daily reports on production and issuance of Passports from all Passport Control Officers.

“As of today, most of our passport offices are producing passports of applicants enrolled on Wednesday, 11th October 2023.

“The Service wishes to use this opportunity to enlighten the general public that applications for re-issuance of lost Passport and change of data take a longer time.

“Some applicants in this category may put the Service in bad light when they complain of delay and noncompliance with the new timeline. These applications are required to go through security clearance and correspondence with Service Headquarters before approval for production.

“Meanwhile, the CGI wishes to appeal to members of the public to feel free to contact the Service through its various public communication channels to report any form of misconduct by any member of the workforce for appropriate sanctions.

“The Service enjoins prospective Passport applicants to please visit the Nigeria Immigration Service’s official website at immigration.gov.ng to apply for Passports and make payments for their preferred Passport categories and avoid patronizing individuals or entities that request cash payments for Passport services.”