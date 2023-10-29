PAP: Integrate us into program, N/Delta Group in S/ West tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Niger Delta Group, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard (NDCV) in South West region of Nigeria, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to consider the group in the integration into the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP).

Addressing a press conference in Akure, Comrade Omoniyi Felix Majofodun, reinterated that ” decentralization of the pipeline surveillance contract to each of the former warlord within their jurisdiction will bring about effective service delivery and expected results in the oil and gas industry in the country.

Majofodun, appealed to the President, Bola Tinubu ” to look into our yearnings by awarding the pipeline surveillance contract in the south west coast line to our leader, Akogun Job Omotuwa, who is the Chairman of Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard (NDCV) which cut across the South West region of Nigeria.

He recall that ” our group under the ages of Forest Solder led by Akogun Job Omotuwa, was engaged by Federal government of Nigeria in collaboration with Ondo State government in 2017 under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari for disarmament.

” After a robust discussion as we believed there was no any alternative to peace and we decided to follow the part of peace by dropping all our arms and ammunitions to ensure peaceful co-existence in the Niger Delta region of Ondo State.

” But unfortunately, the Federal Government of Nigeria under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari failed their own part of the agreement based on their refusal to integrate our group into the presidential amnesty program (PAP).

” Even at that, we remain resolute and calm as a party faithfuls and as a progressive minded persons who have being working for the party from defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the ACN and now to the All Progressives Congress APC.

“We have chosen to follow the part of peace and we will continue to canvass the peace to collaborate with all the security agencies in ensuring adequate security and peaceful co-existence in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

“We pray that God Almighty will continue to guide and uphold our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and strengthened him to actualize all his good dreams for Nigeria and Nigerians.

On the Supreme court verdict, the group said that ” behalf of our Leader and the former warlord, Akogun Job Omotuwa, we congratulate His Excellency, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on his well-deserved victory at the Supreme Court.

” The judgment was a testament to the fact that Nigerians really voted for the President on the last February 23rd,2023 presidential election.

According to him” The judgment has also brought an end to all litigations and every form of distractions to Mr. president.

He therefore implored “all the parties involved to follow the part of peace by coming together to support our dear president in actualizing the renewed Hope agenda designed for Nigeria and Nigerians.