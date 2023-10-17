PAP: Ex-agitators beg Tinubu to reappoint, confirm Ndiomu as substantive coordinator

Ndiomu

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Niger Delta ex-agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reappoint and confirm the appointment of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu, retd, as the substantive coordinator of the programme to continue with the reforms aimed at bringing out the best out of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Leaders of second and third phase of the PAP scheme made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Yenagoa yesterday, just as they also said that the ongoing reforms by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in its scholarship scheme is to ensure the well-being of the already engaged beneficiaries and the proper education of the ex-agitators.

The National Chairman of third phase ex-agitators, Elaye Slaboh and second phase, Olotu Wanemi, told newsmen that the scholarship was not abruptly terminated as being speculated, and called on fellow ex-agitators to always work for the peace of Niger Delta region.

They said: “For the allegation of illegal termination of the education scholarship of some PAP’s beneficiaries, it is instructive to know that the education scholarship is a conditional sponsorship subject to the fulfilment and adherence to certain rules. Therefore, any individual who acts in contravention of these rules will have himself to blame and not the office.

“The claims that Ndiomu diverted the funds meant for the scholarship programme to sponsor election is laughable.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme was specifically designed for the ex-agitators who fought against the activities of the Federal Government in the Niger Delta region with their arms and subsequently granted amnesty in 2009, the inclusion of persons in the impacted communities to benefit from the scheme through educational sponsorship is only a privilege and not a right.

“The privilege must not be abused or taken for granted, the office shall remain committed to the affairs and welfare of the real beneficiaries of the programme who surrendered arms to the Federal Government and not hoodlums who have turned the activities of PAP into merchandise.

“Any allegation that PAP abruptly terminated the educational scholarship under the programme is not true, it is aimed at creating another crisis in the Niger Delta region, therefore we are calling on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to reappoint confirm Ndiomu as the substantive coordinator of the PAP to continue with the reforms aimed at bringing out the best out of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

They also applauded and commended the Interim Administrator, Major General Ndiomu,retd, for the introduction of the cooperative scheme which many have started benefiting, a program aimed at empowering beneficiaries not to rely on the monthly stipends, but would catapult them to self reliance and employer of labour and also called for the upward review of the stipends due to the prevailing inflation in the country.

National Secretary of third Phase of the ex-agitators, Clement Wodo and leader of the group, Ebi John, all called for supports to reposition the Presidential Amnesty Programme in order for the beneficiaries to get what Federal Government has earmarked for them.

Also speaking ‘Gen’ Ndutimi Victor, urged members to pass a vote of confidence on the Interim Administrator, Major General Tariye Barry Ndiomu for being a father figure to the ex- agitators in the Niger Delta region.