Palliatives: FCTA distributes 12,000 bags of rice across 6 councils

Following the withdrawal of fuel subsidy and the provision of palliatives by the Federal Government, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has begun distributing 12,000 bags of rice and maize to vulnerable households across the six Area Councils of the nation’s capital.

Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Bitrus Garki, who supervised the exercise on behalf of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike said the exercise is scheduled to take place for two days, starting from Kwali, Kuje and Abaji Area Councils.

According to him, each Council would get 2000 bags of rice and maize.

He said; “You may recall that about two weeks ago, the FCT Administration organized an event where some of the food items were distributed to various groups.

“This includes Area Councils, representatives of 17 Chiefdoms, religious organizations, civil servants and vulnerable groups.

“The feedback we received from that exercise was incredibly encouraging, which is why we are expanding the distribution today.

“Today, we are gathered here to carry on with this noble gesture, aligning it with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which aims to instill hope for a better future for all Nigerians.

“Under this phase of the distribution, we are bringing the items closer to the people, ensuring direct outreach to the vulnerable groups, taking place simultaneously in all the six Area Councils of the FCT”.

In Kuje and Abaji Area Councils, where the Secretaries of Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as Social Development Secretariats; Lawal Kolo Geidam, and Ibrahim Aminu, respectively supervised, the Chairman, Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chia, commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister for the support and promised to ensure equitable distribution of the palliatives to the target beneficiaries.

The Kuje council chairman, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, who assured that the food items would get to every vulnerable person in his Council, noting that the Council was known for integrity and honesty.

He equally expressed gratitude to Tinubu and Wike for the items, decrying that though Kuje boasts the largest landmass in the FCT, it could not reap from its agricultural potentials due to insecurity which continues to bedevil the Council.