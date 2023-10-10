Palliatives: FCTA begins distribution of 17,222 bags of rice, 8,400 bags of maize

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of assorted food items to vulnerable residents of the territory as part of measures to ease the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Minister of State in the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, who performed the flag-off of over 17,222 bags of rice, 8,400 bags of maize on behalf of the Administration, assured that every deserving family in the six area councils and 17 chiefdoms of FCT will receive these items free of charge.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Austin Elemue in a statement said Mahmoud also assured that apart from these food items which would be released in stages, government is actively exploring other avenues to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

“There is no doubt that the policy has had a ripple effect on transportation, inflation and an overall burden on the citizenry.

“It is in realization of these challenges that the Federal Government has been taking several measures to bring succor to Nigerians amongst which is the release of assorted food items from the National Strategic Reserve for urgent distribution to Nigerians.

“We will ensure that every deserving family in the FCT receive these items free of charge,” she stressed.

While calling on FCT residents to exercise prudence in their daily lives, she noted that the President Bola Tinubu administration is committed to implementing measures that would stabilize prices, encourage economic growth, and promote prosperity and well-being for citizens.

The minister, however, charged beneficiaries to use the food items wisely and endeavour to share with those who are most in need, stressing that Mr. President is striving to reposition the Nigerian economy and win the war against hunger and the attainment of self-sufficiency in food production.

On his part, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, noted that the Administration, through relevant arms, has put in place measures to monitor the distribution of these essential food items to ensure that they got to the targeted beneficiaries in all the area councils.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director Operations, Planning and Strategy, Mr. Samuel Attang, also noted that the distribution was part of series of efforts being put in place by government to address the economic challenges and create an environment of stability and prosperity for all.

In his address, the Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Lawan Kolo Geidam, said the secretariat would take the distributions of the palliative very seriously by ensuring that the palliatives reach all those who are intended to benefit from them.

According to him, “The secretariat has put in place an efficient and transparent distribution system to ensure that the process is fair, equitable, and devoid of any form of favoritism or discrimination”.

The mandate secretary applauded the tremendous efforts of Nigerian farmers, who have toiled tirelessly to ensure a steady supply of food in the face of various challenges, adding that their hard work, dedication, and resilience have no doubt played a crucial role in mitigating the effects of this economic situation.

He further said; “As we move ahead in the task of delivering the dividends of democracy, I am optimistic that the commitment, dedication and vision that have been demonstrated by the new FCT leadership, will pave the way for a transformative era that will bring forth self-sufficiency in food production”.