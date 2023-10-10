Palliatives: Don’t share items to yourselves, Gov Yusuf warns committee

Gov Abba Yusuf

…we received 11 trailers of maize out of 150 promised us by FG – SSG

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has on Monday warned members of the compliance committee on distribution of palliatives not to share items to themselves or political appointees in the state.

This was as the Governor said they were exempted from benefiting from the distribution.

Governor Yusuf made this known during the flag off distribution of the second phase of the palliatives items to the vulnerable in the state.

The Governor said a total of 193,000 each of 10kg bags of rice and maize were to be shared among the beneficiaries.

According to him, “I have already directed that all political appointees and members of the compliance committee should not be among the beneficiaries of this palliative.

“The committee is not only to oversee the distribution but to ensure that the items reached the intended beneficiaries.

“And I am pleased to say that the committees at the ward level have been working to select the 400 households that would receive this intervention.

“We are gathered here today to extend the Kano government support and consideration to the most affected segment of our society arising from the removal of fuel subsidy across the country.

“We believe that this gesture will not only help in cushioning the affect of the subsidy removal and ameliorating the hardship but it will also strengthen our fight against poverty in the state. It has our conviction that we cannot move forward as a state if our population is hungry,” Governor Yusuf stated.

He expressed happiness with the distribution of the palliatives to the vulnerable across the 484 wards that made up the state while noting that plans were also underway by his government to provide interventions in forms of empowerment, provision of means of transportation, teaching materials among others for different segments of the society.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Compliance Committee, Dr. Baffa Bichi said the state received only 11 trailers of maize out of 150 trailers promised it by the Federal Government.

“Because of your compassionate, aside the five trailer loads of rice sent to us by the Federal Government but you approved the procurement of 99 trailer loads of rice to be distributed to the vulnerable.

“Beside 150 trailer loads of maize promised us by the Federal Government of which we receive only 11 trucks, you approved and we procured 72 truck loads of maize and to be distributed freely.

“We want to appreciate you for this concern, compassion, equity to the vulnerable,” Dr. Bichi said.

The Kano State Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Baffa Takai however promised to distribute the items equitably to the intended beneficiaries and judicious use of the items.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries listed include Almajiri children, Tsangaya schools, Persons with special needs, widows, orphans, patients in special hospitals, junior cadres of civil servants, social and rehabilitation centres among others.