Oyedepo’s son Isaac reacts to reports on exit from Living Faith Church

Isaac Oyedepo, the pastor and son of Bishop David Oyedepo, has spoken out about rumors that he left his father’s church to start his own ministry.

Isaac, Oyedepo’s second son was said to have resigned from his father’s church, Living Faith Worldwide in a bid to form his own ministry.

Isaac, in a statement said he is still a member of Living Faith Church Worldwide and that the relationship between him, family and father was still very intact.

But he refused to confirm if he has resigned from Living Faith Church or not, choosing to warn the media not to publish anything about him without his consent, saying it amounted to breach of his privacy.

His words, “It is worthy of note that no external statements have been authorized or verified by me. I must state that there are no complications in my relationship with my beloved family, and my beloved dad (Bishop David Oyedepo), who have stood by and supported me over the years; nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel international).

“I remain a steadfast member of Living Faith Church, dedicated to service in the Body of Christ,” he said.

Isaac added: “I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me, or from any of my social medic platforms, with extreme caution.

“There should be no further publication (s) on social media, electronic or print media, about any severance of my relationship with the Living Faith Church, or my family, without my express authorization, as it may be considered a breach to my privacy. Thank you so much for understanding.”