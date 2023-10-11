Over 300 pupils bag scholarships from Most Notable Peace Icons Africa

Rita Okoye

It was a day of joy and fulfillment for children and teachers of L.E.A Primary School Gwarimpa 1, Abuja when a peace organisation known as Most Notable Peace Icons Africa came in their numbers to bring succur to parents who are gnashing their teeth to couch out money to pay their children/ward’s school fees in this continued biting economy in Nigeria. The 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa launched it African Peace Scholarship Project today with 300 children benefiting from the program.

Our aim is to offer scholarships to 20,000 children across the African continent.

The organisation headed by Amb Kingsley Amafibe decided as its corporate social responsibility to provide scholarships and school materials to over 300 children of the school.

The gesture, which was met with applauds, saw the pupils from Primary 1-6 benefiting.

According to him, his organisation knows the economy is biting hard and wants to relieve stress and burden from the parents.

“We are happy to put smiles on the faces of the children today. What we did was to provide the basic needs to be able to concentrate on their studies. We’ll continue to give our little best to ensure that no child drops out of school,” he promised.

Speaking with the Head Teacher, Mrs Abuanekwu Jane, she thanked the organisation for finding the worthy as usual and promised the gifts and scholarships would go a long way to helping reduce the burden of the parents.

Also, some of the beneficiaries in Primary 3 Precious John and Aluhusaini Sabiu, they said the gifts and scholarships would help their parents to focus on other aspects of their educational life.

They appreciate the organisation and urge them to come do the same next term.