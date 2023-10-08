Over 28,997 lives lost to insecurity in Benue —Don

Gov. Alia

•54,476 houses destroyed, 5 Police stations, 33 markets razed

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—No fewer than 28,997 persons are reported to have lost their lives to insecurity in Benue State, even as over 54,476 houses and farm produce valued at over N21 billion were also destroyed in the state.

A don, in the Department of Economics at the Federal University, Wukari, Dr. Vincent Gisaor, made this known, while presenting a paper at the symposium, organised by the Benue State government, in Makurdi, titled: ‘The Socio-Economic Development of Benue State: The Journey Ahead’.

Dr. Gisaor who referred to “the combined effect of the records of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, between 2010 and 2022, the Nigeria Police Force from 2009 and 2022 and the Report of the Benue State Committee on Conflict Resolution and Peace Building of 2014”, pointed out that insecurity in the state had collapsed the rural economy of Benue state and left the people impoverished.

According to him, “over 28,997 persons are reported dead in all the recent insecurity incidents in the state. Some deaths have not been officially reported while some deaths are even on-going up to this moment of presentation.”

He stated that the crisis also led to the burning down of five Police stations and 33 markets in parts of the state; “and the burning of Police Stations and markets further entails the suspension of law and order and all economic activities relevant to production, distribution and exchange hence the net effect has been the intensification of poverty and pauperization among the Benue people.

According to Dr. Gisaor “the destruction of lives, homes, crops, farms, domestic trees, seeds and seedlings makes it difficult for the affected people to restart their life supporting activities.

“Hence the total collapse of farming and other economic activities has raises the prospect of rural unemployment, farming and starvation in the affected communities.

“Farm produce destroyed has been estimated at over N21billion while over 54,476 houses have been reportedly destroyed excluding thatched houses.”

While lamenting that insecurity was a major challenge to the economic growth and development of the state, Dr. Gisaor urged that the menace be tackled headlong to get the state back on track.