Over 1m people have fled north Gaza – UN

The United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, on Monday said over one million people have fled from the northern Gaza Strip to the south of the coastal enclave ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion.

“My main concern right now is to get aid into Gaza,” Griffiths said.

It was of utmost importance to help the people on the move as well as those already in southern Gaza, “because they won’t get out of Gaza,” he said.

Griffiths plans to travel to Cairo on Tuesday to negotiate with senior Egyptian officials on opening the southern border with Gaza for aid deliveries.

He said the UN was engaged in “hourly” negotiations with Israel about aid access.

His main message was “urgency” in view of the increasingly poor supply situation in the Gaza Strip.

