Over 123,000 people in Gaza displaced by Israel’s retaliatory strikes – UN

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Monday reported that over 123,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been internally displaced in the wake of Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes on the coastal enclave.

OCHA disclosed that the people had fled out of fear for their safety or because their homes had been destroyed.

The Israeli army launched airstrikes after an unprecedented multi-pronged attack by the Hamas rulers of Gaza on Saturday.

According to OCHA, Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing has said that 159 housing units have been destroyed and 1,210 severely damaged in the Israeli campaign.

According to OCHA, the Israeli airstrikes also caused damage to water and sanitation infrastructure for more than 400,000 people, as well as several health facilities.

“Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes,” said OCHA.

The UN agency also revealed that more than 73,000 people in the area are sheltering in schools, which some are designated emergency shelters.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday, when Hamas militants launched d ..

Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade imposed after Hamas took power in 2007.