Our 2024 budget ‘ll be anchored on fiscal discipline — Delta govt

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – DELTA State Government has said that it would adopt fiscal discipline hinged on the principle of open governance as its strategy in the implementation of it’s 2024 budget.

The approach, it said, would enable it to promote transparency, accountability and effective delivery of services to its citizens, reiterating it’s commitment to promoting sustainable economic growth, reducing poverty and promoting inclusive growth.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, who stated this at Asaba during an interaction with citizens and stakeholders on the 2024 budget, said the state government would work closely with community leaders and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, to promote citizen participation in budgeting and development planning processes.

Describing participatory budgeting as a process of democratic decision-making that engages citizens in the allocation of public resources, he noted that “Through this process, citizens are given the opportunity to propose and prioritize projects that are important to them.

“These proposals are then evaluated, and the most impactful projects are selected for implementation.”

Saying that the focus for 2024 was to sustain the economic growth momentum, he said: “The 2024 budget will be hinged on the principles of His Excellency, the Governor’s M.O.R.E. agenda anchored on Fiscal Discipline.

“The vision of the Governor is to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of social and economic wellbeing. The budget will therefore be structured in a manner that will reflect and work to achieving this vision”.

Ekedayen disclosed that the broad focus that the 2024 budget would strive to achieve would be tailored towards environmental sustainability, human capital development and infrastructural development.

He emphasized that “We will continue to invest in infrastructure development. This will include the construction of new roads to improve connectivity and reduce transportation costs. We will also invest in renewable energy to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and promote environmental sustainability.”

He also noted that “we will focus on increasing revenue mobilization through the implementation of tax reforms and the promotion of non-tax revenue sources. We will also strengthen our public financial management systems to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public resources.”