Otukpo bank robbery: Lobi Stars FC vs Abia Warriors FC NPFL encounter rescheduled

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Following Friday’s bloody robbery incident that claimed several lives in Otukpo, the Benue South District headquarters, the scheduled Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, Match Day Four encounter between Lobi Stars Football Club, FC, of Makurdi and Abia Warriors, FC has been rescheduled.

Recalled that heavily armed men in two Hilux vans and a car had stormed five commercial banks in the ancient town with explosives and sophisticated weapons, killing several persons including a Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Otukpo and three other Police Officers among others.

The decision to postpone the match was conveyed in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobi Stars FC, Mr. Dominic Iorfa who explained that the shift would enable members of the club mourn with the club’s Vice Chairman and Benue Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode who hails from Otukpo.

The statement also indicated that the encounter has been rescheduled for Sunday October 22, 2023.

The statement read, “We regret to inform you that, Lobi Stars NPLF matchday 4 tie against Abia Warriors has been postponed.

“The reason for the postponement is to sympathize with the immediate families who lost their loved ones in a deadly robbery attack on four banks in Otukpo, Benue State yesterday.

“Otukpo, venue of the deadly incident is the Local Government of the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Sam Ode, who is also the Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club.

“Following this ugly incident, the Management of Lobi Stars approached the league authorities and requested for a shift in date so as to mourn with the bereaved.

“Consequently, the league authorities have approved their request and shifted Lobi Stars’ encounter against visiting Abia Warriors to Sunday, 22nd October 2023 at the same venue in Lafia, Nasarawa State. Time remains 4:pm.

“May God grant those who lost their lives during the incident eternal rest and console their families.”