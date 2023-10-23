Otukpo bank robbery: Benue Deputy Gov visits survivors, offers financial assistance

Benue Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode with some of the robbery survivors in hospital

…visits robbery scene promises justice for victims

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Deputy Governor of Benue State, Dr. Sam Ode weekend visited survivors of Friday’s bloody bank robbery in Otukpo town with a promise that the government would give the victims justice by doing everything to apprehend the criminals.

Recall that there was pandemonium in Otukpo town Friday afternoon when armed men with the use of explosives and sophisticated weapons invaded five commercial banks in the ancient town killing several persons including the Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Otukpo, three other officers, among others after which they carted away large sums of money.

The Deputy Governor who was accompanied on the visit by top security personnel in the state also visited the scenes of the incident for on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

Dr. Ode who made known his visit on his verified social media page also offered financial assistance to all the survivors of the attack who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in Otukpo.

The Deputy Governor who hails from the town, in the message said: “Yesterday, I paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the scenes of the robbery which took place in Otukpo on Friday evening.

“I was accompanied by the leaders of the various security agencies comprising of the Army, Police and the DSS, where we offered government sympathy to the families of all the victims of the sad incident.

“I also visited the Och’Idoma, HRM, Dr. Elaigwu John Odogbo, to condole him and the entire Idoma nation over the robbery attack on our homeland.

“Equally, I visited the injured victims who are receiving treatment in various hospitals and offered them financial assistance.

“Government will do everything necessary to apprehend the criminals and bring them to justice speedily.”