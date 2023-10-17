Otti never issued quit notice to Northerners in Abia — Govt

Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

Special Adviser to Gov Alex Otti on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, has refuted media reports that the governor issued a two-week ultimatum to Northerners at Lokpanta Regional Cattle market.

Ekeoma dismissed the said report as a blatant lie and part of the antics of mischief makers to blackmail the governor.

The SA who spoke exclusively with Vanguard in Umuahia explained that what the governor did was to direct that nobody should live inside the bush but those inside the bush should relocate to the market where there is enough accommodation for them.

He said that the directive for those inside the bush to relocate to the market was part of the measures to curb the menacing insecurity in the area.

Ekeoma said that anybody trying to misconstrue the governor’s unambiguous directive was only being mischievous, and should be ignored.

According to him, the cattle market has enough space to accommodate genuine cattle dealers, adding that the market should be a day market.

He advised trouble-makers not to cause unnecessary tension between Northerners and Easterners using the governor’s sincere remark as an excuse.