Otti making conscious efforts to improve ease of doing biz in Abia — Deputy gov

By Steve Oko

Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, has said that his boss, Gov. Alex Otti, is making conscious and deliberate efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the state.

The Deputy Governor stated this Wednesday in Umuahia, while declaring open a two-day Roundtable on Ease of Doing Business in Abia State, organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on the Ease of Doing , . in Collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He said that the on-going massive infrastructural development in the state, the clampdown on touts and the renewed fight against criminality were part of strategies to make Abia investor -friendly state.

The Deputy Governor said that the major preoccupation of the current administration in the was how to restore the glory days of Abia and make the state, the destination of investors.

He said that the administration was poised to eliminate every bureaucratic bottleneck that had hitherto slowed down the ease of doing business in the state.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, said that the current administration had implemented series of reforms to improve the state’s ranking and ease of doing business.

He identified some of the reforms to include streamlining business registration processes, reducing the time required for obtaining permits, enhancing and strengthening security protocols, and improving access to utilities.

The Commissioner further said that tax policies had been modified “not only to be business -friendly but more transparent “.

“The positive effects of these reforms are already becoming evident. More entrepreneurs are choosing Abia State as their destination for business, and existing businesses are expanding their operations. This influx of business activities translates into job creation, economic growth, and a broader tax base, all of which are essential for the sustainable economic prosperity of our state”, he said.

According to him, the ease of doing business is a powerful driver for growth and sustainable economic prosperity in Abia State.

He expressed optimism that Abia had been launched on the path of greatness in view of the proactive policies already put in place to improve the ease of doing business in the state.

In her presentation, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on the Ease of Doing Business, Lilian Ezenwa, said that the Roundtable would help to identify challenges of ease of doing business, and galvanize support for the proposed Ease of Doing Business Law.

She added that challenges identified at the event would be prioritized and a six months work-plan developed to tackle them.

This, according to her, will form the fulcrum of the Abia Investment Summit proposed to be held 2024.

She hinted that arrangements were in place to design a portal and website for the State Ease of Doing Business Portal which would provide all needed information and guide investors.

In a remark the Special Assistant to the Governor on Due Process, Dr Oluebube Chukwu, said the current administration was poised to comply with the global best practices to make Abia investor friendly.

He said that the Government was determined to eliminate obstacles to the ease of doing business, assuring investors that the current administration will make things easy for them.

Participants at the roundtable expressed concern over the activities of community taskforces and touts sometimes with the tacit support of traditional rulers, who make all manner of financial demands from developers under different guise such as ‘marching ground’ levy, development levy, borehole levy, etc.

They solicited Government’s intervention as such multiple fees even after the necessary legitimate payments had been made, contribute in scaring investors.

In a remark, the Vice President 1, Leather Products Manufacturers Association of Abia State, Obinna Nwaobilo, regretted that many made-in-Aba products were being snuggled out of Nigeria without government making any revenue due to lack of cooperation between Government and the artisans.

He also stressed the need for product identification seal for the mutual benefit of both the manufacturers and government.

Another participant, the National Secretary of the Association of Leather and Allied Industry of Nigeria, Ken Anyanwu, expressed worry over the crushing effect of the high exchange rate on manufacturers in Aba.

He said that many Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs in Aba were on the brink of collapse due to the double challenge of high exchange rate and the soaring cost of power following the removal of fuel subsidy.