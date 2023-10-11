Otti launches Port Harcourt- Aba road tomorrow — Commissioner

. Says Julius Berger is already in town

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, would tomorrow (Thursday), flag off the reconstruction of the dilapidated Port Harcourt Road Aba.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this Wednesday during a press briefing after the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, said that the 6.3-kilometer road was awarded to a major construction firm in the country, Julius Berger.

He recalled that the economic importance of the road which had totally collapsed and virtually inaccessible for over 15 years made Gov. Otti bring the Managing Director of Julius Berger to the road for evaluation shortly after his emergence as Governor.

The Commissioner said that the arrival of the equipment of the construction firm ahead of Thursday’s official flag off, had triggered wide jubilation in Aba.

” We heard that residents of Aba, out of joy at the sight of heavy equipment being brought in by Julius Berger yesterday in Aba slaughtered cow to celebrate the great feat”, he added.

Vanguard checks revealed that this would be the first time Julius Berger or any known Grade A construction firm would be engaged by the Abia State Government for road construction project.

The Commissioner said that the on-going massive infrastructural development in the state by the Otti-led administration was a confirmation that “the Governor came prepared”.

” In barely four months, Otti has achieved what previous administration could not achieve in eight years”, he boasted.

He hinted that another four renovated road projects by the Otti administration in Aba were ready for inauguration.

This is coming less than one month the Governor inaugurated three road projects also renovated by his Government in the commercial city.

Speaking further, the Commissioner said that the ‘operation zero pothole’ declared by the Governor on Umuahia roads was on-going, and had almost led to the disappearance of potholes on major roads in the capital city.

The operation, according to him, is a deliberate and intentional effort of Government to make driving an enjoyable exercise in the capital city.

He also said that the asphalting of Umuahia-Uzuakoli Road had also commenced, adding that Otti has turned the state into a huge construction site.

The Commissioner said that the expansion of Ossah road which is the major entry and exit point to Umuahia Capital city would soon commence in earnest as demolition of illegal structures on the road had recorded 80% success.

He further said that the Light Up Abia Programme initiated in Umuahia by the Otti administration had been extended to Aba as solar panelled street lights had been installed in almost all streets in the capital city.

The programme, according to him will be extended to Ohafia metropolis once the City of Aba is covered.

He further announced that any road built by the Otti administration would have street lights installed on them.

Adding his voice, Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Ikechukwu Monday, an Engineer, said that the State Government had commenced the reconnection of all Government facilities to the national grid.

He explained that the State Government had reached an agreement with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, to clear the arrears of electricity bills which led to the disconnection of the facilities during the past administration.

The Commissioner noted that the State Government was aware of the crucial importance of power in development, hence its resolve to support power distribution companies to ensure the availability of electricity to residents.

He hinted that the framework for the establishment of a power plant had been put in place, adding that very soon, the draft bill to facilitate the project would be presented before the State House of Assembly.

The Commissioner who said Government was planning to provide power for rural communities through renewable energy.