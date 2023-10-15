Osun receives only N2bn, N7bn for palliative, infrastructure fund – Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that the state received N2billion for palliative and N7billion refund as infrastructure support fund against N9billion being peddled around by the APC in the state as palliative from the federal government.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, he berated the APC in the state for “deliberately spreading falsehood and misinformation”.

“At the Ipade Imole, Governor Adeleke told the people of the state that the N2 Billion naira released for subsidy palliatives is being disbursed for food palliatives, transport services and refurbishment of health centers. Procurement orders are already placed.

“On the N7 billion naira federal refund, the Governor explained in both Yoruba and English language that it was designated for infrastructure intervention and constitutes less than 20 percent of the total money Osun State Government is committing to infrastructure upgrade.

Mr Governor further provided details of the proposed infrastructure projects to include dualisation of roads, building of overhead bridges, mass solar lightning of major roads, upgrades of hospitals, water intervention projects and Imole Housing estates, all across the nine federal constituencies. Due process and compliance with procurement laws are underway.

“This government is committed to transparency and accountability in the spirit of open government and Freedom of Information. Our people understand, appreciate and support Mr. Governor and the good intentions of his administration.

“The people who are confused, disorganized and blinded by loss of power are the APC rank and file who daily sponsored fake news that further destroy the opposition party in public ratings. Governor Adeleke remains a deeply honest, accountable and responsive leader whose preoccupation is to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to the good people of Osun state.”