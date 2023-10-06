Osun crisis: Seven houses burnt despite 24-hour curfew

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ifon and Ilobu communities due to communal clashes, seven houses were allegedly burnt in some parts of Ilobu early hours of Friday.

The two neighbouring communities engaged in a violent clash over disputed lands, leading to the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the towns on Thursday.

Joint security operatives involving the army were also deployed to the towns on Thursday following the death of eight persons in both communities.

The Public Relations Officer, Ilobu Community, Tairu Babatunde berated the security arrangement, wondering how some people managed to raze the building despite the imposition of a curfew.

“The seven houses razed between Thursday night and Friday morning belong to Ilobu indigenes and these things happened after the curfew had been imposed on the two communities.

“The 24-hour curfew is not enough if lives and property of the people are still not safe, hence, we plead with the state government to ensure that adequate personnel are deployed in the communities to restore law and order “, he added.

Meanwhile, the state government had on Thursday reviewed its dawn-to-dusk curfew imposed on the communities to a 24-hour restriction in a bid to restore law and order.