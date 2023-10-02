Osun community gets power supply after 91yrs in darkness

By Shina Abubakar

Wild jubilation engulfed Araromi-Okeodo, a community in Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun State, following supply of electricity to the town for the first time, after 91 years in total darkness.

Residents of the agrarian community trooped out en mass in jubilation at the weekend, with many of them describing the development as ‘miracle of the century’.

The monarch of the town, Oba Abbas Akanbi, the Alara of Araromi-Okeodo, led his chiefs and subjects to the off-grid location of the 50-kilowatt energy firm responsible for the supply of power during its inauguration.

Oba Akanbi told newsmen that the he did not believe that power supply would be possible in his lifetime.

“We have heard several stories about power supply to the community, which never came true, and even when we were told of this solar power plant, we thought it was another fake promise.”