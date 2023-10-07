Organizers unveil nominees for maiden edition of ISFF in Lagos

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of the International Student Film Festival, ISFF, have announced nominees in all the 12 categories for the maiden edition of the festival slated to hold from Thursday, October 12 through 15, at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

The nominees’ list was unveiled at a media parley, held during the week in Lagos.

The organizers also announced about 11 award categories which are endowed in memory of some eminent Nigerians and Nollywood legends. They include, Emem Isong-Misodi Award for Best Student Script Writer, Chief (Sir) Gabriel Igbinedion Award for Best Student Film on Culture, Kennedy Uyi Oviahon Memorial Award for Best Comic Actor, Captain Hosa Okunbo Memorial Award for Best Student Overall Film, Chico Ejiro Memorial Award for Best Student Actor among others.

While unveiling the nominees, the Founder and CEO of the festival, Dr. Lancelot Imasuen said the journey to selecting the nominees from over 250 entries received from different countries across the world, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, Spain among others for this maiden edition has been an exciting one.

According to him, after a meticulous assessment of the entries, the ISFF independent jury selected about 37 films from Africa and 22 films from outside the continent for screening during the three days event. Some of them include, ‘Latifa’ by Angel Gabriel, ” Kairos” produced by EbonyLife Creative Academy, “Thirst” by Xenith Film Productions, “Dark Room” by Asaba Film Academy. From outside the continent, we have films such as “FotoTazia” (Spain), “Sucio”(Italy), ‘First Shiver'(Spain) and others.

Lancelot said the vision of establishing the festival is not only to give back to the society, but also, to see to the development of filmmakers affiliated to learning institutions such as academies and universities.

The Guv’nor, as he’s fondly called by his colleagues and fans added that “Overtime, it has been observed that student filmmakers do not get dedicated opportunities to showcase their creative works. This could be as a result of the student-status of these category of filmmakers which may pose the threat of seeing them as unable to produce masterpiece films. “It’s in this light that I got inspired to create the very first International Student Film Festival that is set in motion to span from Nigeria to the rest of Africa and beyond”.

He said one of the beauties of the festival is that it has been designed to travel from one location to another. This means that different editions of the festival will be hosted by different institutions that will meet the required standards.

Professor Adejhe, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, who represented the Vice-Chancellor of the institution said the choice of the private university in the country may be seen as a divine arrangement, adding “the university we believe , stands to gain a lot from hosting this festival.

“From the various master classes and workshops during the festival, our students in Theatre Arts, Mass Communication and allied courses stand a chance of learning from the industry experts. Apart from this, the opportunity of interacting with, and creating rapport with the celebrities might lead some of them into realizing their dreams,” the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor stated.

Meanwhile, the three days event will feature film screening, workshops and seminars by industry greats from within and outside the country as well as awards presentations, certificate of participation and deserving prizes to filmmakers during the film festival event. The likes of veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, Charles Inojie, Nosa Rex, Monslisa Chinda-Coker, Dr Victor Okhai, Dr Zik Zulu Okafor, Sir Francis Onwochie. among others are expected to be in attendance .