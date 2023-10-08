Oreoluwa Adedokun: Shaping talent acquisition in EMEA with global perspective

In the fast-paced world of talent acquisition, professionals like Oreoluwa Adedokun are leading the way with their expertise and global perspective. As the Manager of Talent Acquisition EMEA at Bentley Systems, Inc, Oreoluwa’s journey from Nigeria to the Netherlands and now across Europe and the Middle East has been nothing short of inspiring.

With a diverse educational background, including a Bachelor’s degree in Guidance Counseling Psychology, an MBA in International Business Administration from the United States, and a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from the Netherlands, Oreoluwa’s foundation in both psychology and business has uniquely equipped his for the complexities of talent acquisition.

Oreoluwa’s impressive travel history, which spans countries like the USA, Netherlands, UK, France, Spain, UAE, Ghana, Benin, Italy, Greece, Belgium, and more, has not only broadened his horizons but also enriched his ability to connect with professionals from diverse backgrounds.

In a recent interview, Oreoluwa shed light on his career inspiration: “Right from childhood, I loved helping people. I give a lot, and that grew my passion for working with people and helping them find meaningful employment. TA professionals play a pivotal role in matching candidates with the right job opportunities.”

However, his journey wasn’t without its challenges. Oreoluwa mentioned, “Getting here hasn’t been easy,” highlighting the obstacles he overcame on his path to becoming a leader in talent acquisition. His tenacity and determination have been instrumental in his career progression.

One of Oreoluwa’s greatest accomplishments is his recent promotion to the position of Manager, Talent Acquisition EMEA at Bentley Systems, Inc. His commitment to coaching hiring managers on effective hiring strategies tailored to specific roles has not only benefited the company but also showcased his ability to drive positive change within the organization.

Oreoluwa’s advice to aspiring professionals in talent acquisition is a testament to his own journey: “If you’re interested in a career in talent acquisition and management, keep abreast of industry trends, build a strong network, develop soft skills, embrace data-driven decision-making, and be open to change.”

His personal motto, “If you say you can make it, you are right. If you say you can’t make it, you are still right. No one can determine your success more than yourself,” reflects his resilience and determination.

As Oreoluwa continues to shape talent acquisition in EMEA with a global perspective, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring professionals in the field. His journey from Nigeria to becoming a leader in talent acquisition demonstrates that with dedication and the right mindset, one can achieve remarkable success on a global scale.