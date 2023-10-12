OPU Summit: We’re determined to reposition Yoruba trajectory – Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has said the Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, is determined to reposition the trajectory of Yoruba race.

Adams spoke at a summit organised by the South African chapter of the OPU, which featured prominent speakers that include Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna Manta; Consul General, Andrew Nengak Idi; Professor Aregbeshola Adewale and Professor Francis Lewu.

He said the forum is focused on being at the vanguard of projecting the Yoruba and ensuring peace and unity across the South-West.

He said: “Over the years, OPU summits have provided better opportunities for us to think and reason together as a family. Each of the summits take us a step closer to fulfilling the dreams of our organization.

“Here in South Africa, there are abundant human and material resources that are available for us to leverage on in our determination to strengthen the bond of Yoruba race.

“Therefore, it is our determination to make a lasting impression in the minds of the coming generations. As we forge ahead,we will remain focused and steadfast in our drive to sustain the ideals of the Yoruba race.”

Also speaking, Nigerian ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Muhammed Haruna Manta, represented by the Head of Chancery, Mr Erhaze Sunday commended Nigerians for being good ambassadors in South Africa.

He also applauded their impacts in the progress and development of the country, even as he urged Nigerians to continue to be the pride of Africa.

On his part, Andrew Nengak Idi, called for promotion of unity and peace in Nigeria and South Africa, adding that the future of Nigeria is bright if all states and ethnic nationalities making up the country work together.

Professor Adewale, who spoke on the topic: “Understanding the Agricultural value chain among the Yoruba,” said: “Yoruba is a blessed race.You cannot quantify the blessings of humanity,land, resources, capacity and value bestowed on Yoruba race.But it is baffling when the people of the race with such huge potentials are wallowing in pain occasioned by ignorance, neglect, poverty and lack.

“The missing links are lack of good managers and poor management. The Yoruba needs to understand how to drive both human, material and capital resources towards fulfilling and achieving its goal.

“When the value chain is smooth, the business prospers. So, the best approach is for us to address the hindrances that hold us back and come up with something that is workable and enduring.”