OPU Summit: We’re determined to reposition Yoruba trajectory — Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, said the Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, is determined to reposition the trajectory of the Yoruba race.

Adams spoke at a summit organised by the South Africa chapter of the OPU, which featured prominent speakers that include the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Mohammed Manta; Consul General, Andrew Nengak Idi; Professor Aregbeshola Adewale, and Professor Francis Lewu.

He said the forum is focused on being at the vanguard of projecting the Yoruba and ensuring peace and unity across the South-West.

His words: “Over the years, OPU summits have provided better opportunities for us to think and reason together as a family. Each of the summits takes us a step closer to fulfilling the dreams of our organization.

“Here in South Africa, there are abundant human and material resources that are available for us to leverage on in our determination to strengthen the bond of the Yoruba race.”