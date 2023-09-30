Optimist Film Academy celebrates Okunkpolor over appointment as Edo AMLACE Exec Director

Karo Osarumwense, Founder, Optimist Film Academy, has congratulated Dr. Sola Okunkpolor over her appointment as the Executive Director of Agency for Mass Literacy, Adult Non-Formal, and Continuing Education, AMLACE by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Osarumwense described the appointment as a testament to Dr Okunkpolor’s good records in the education sector across Africa.

Karo Osarumwense’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement entitled “Gov. Obaseki appoints Dr. Sola Okunkpolor as Executive Director, Agency for Mass Literacy, Adult Non-Formal, and Continuing Education (AMLACE), Edo State”.

The Founder of Optimist Film Academy said: “Your appointment as the pioneer Executive Director, Agency for Mass Literacy, Adult Non-Formal, and Continuing Education (AMLACE), Edo State, by the Executive Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is a clear testament to your track record of service in the education sector in Edo State and indeed in Africa.

“We at Optimist Film Academy have confidence in your ability to lead an excellent and result-oriented team to produce strategic results.”

Osarumwense said Okunkpolor will achieve this “Through the implementation of policies that prioritise mass literacy in non-formal sectors such as the creative industry.

“This will produce positive results and increase job creation in the creative economy of our dear state.

“We wish you a successful tenure of service.”

