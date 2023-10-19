Open Defecation: UNICEF facilitates improved toilet facilities in Oyo state communities

File: Open-Defecation

United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) in Oyo State have facilitated the construction of improved toilets in several communities in the state.The traditional ruler of Jago town in Ona-Ara Local Government Area (LGA), Pa Olusegun Oparinde, said the new improved toilet system had saved the community from an outbreak of diseases.Oparinde added that many people in the community had suffered snake bites and sustained body injuries while trying to defecate in the bush before the introduction of new toilets.He added that since the introduction of the “Sato pan” the community had been free from the offensive odour which usually emanated from open defecation.The traditional ruler however noted that the community still needed more boreholes for adequate access to cleaner water, to enable the people wash their hands after using the facility.Speaking also, a Toilet Business Owner (TBO), responsible for toilet construction, Mr Taiwo Opeyemi, said construction of a toilet cost between N60,000 and N70,000 based on the availability of other local materials.Opeyemi added that the money could be accessed as loan with nine per cent administrative interest charge, as part of efforts to encourage the community to erect the facility.“The micro-finance fund which was facilitated by RUWASSA in conjunction UNICEF support will be paid back within six months,” he said.Also, Mr John Odeh, a beneficiary of the project, said the toilet system had saved his family from regular visits to hospital and unforeseen spending on medications.“The toilet has also brought decency to my compound as the environment is now free from houseflies and other deadly insects from open defecation,” he said.Another beneficiary, Mr Yellow Atiogbe, a 68-year-old farmer in the community, said the toilet was convenient and easy to use.Atiogbe explained that the fear of going to the busy in the night or when rain falls has been addressed with the new improved toilet system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 70 newly-improved toilets have been constructed within a year in the community through UNICEF and RUWASSA interventions.