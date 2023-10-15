Opebi-Link Bridge: Lagos govt adjusts traffic diversion plan for reconstruction

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In line with the ongoing construction of the Opebi Link Bridge, the Lagos State Government has adjusted the traffic diversion plan for the re-construction of Thomas Ajufo inwards Sheraton Link Bridge axis from Monday, 16th October, 2023 for a duration of 4 weeks.

Commissoner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the diversion plan.

According to him, “Consequently the following alternative routes will be available to motorists during the diversion period; Motorists heading towards Opebi Road will be allowed to use one side of the Opebi Road Carriageway as the construction requires the second lane to be closed;

“Also, Motorists heading towards Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way from Allen Avenue/Toyin Street will make use of Toyin Street via Ola Ayinde Street to connect Ikeja Under Bridge and continue their journeys.”

He therefore, urged motorists to obey traffic signs and the directive of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure a continuous flow of traffic.