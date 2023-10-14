Ooni, Orangun, dons converge on Ile-Ife over Yoruba ancestral history

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi led several Yoruba monarchs and professors from universities to inquire about Yoruba ancestral history.

The gathering which lasted four days at the Ojaja arena in Ife, centred around Ile-Ife and Yoruba Tradition Civilization: The Nexus between tradition and Modernity, with focus on documenting early Ife dynasties, including Ife Ooye, Ife Oyelagbo and Ife Akanlubebe.

In his keynote address, Professor Toyin Falola, said Ile-Ife “serves as a reservoir of cultural customs, a hub of profound knowledge, and a testament to the enduring heritage of the Yorubá community”.

He further said, “The central aspect underlying the prominence of Ile-Ifẹ̀ lies in its distinction as the ancestral homeland of the Yorùba people. The toponym “Ile-Ifẹ̀” conveys the profound connotation of “House of Expansion,” symbolizing its pivotal position as the cradle of Yorùba civilization. The historical roots of this phenomenon can be traced back to antiquity, supported by extensive archaeological evidence pointing to human settlements dating as far back as the 4th century BC.

“The urban origins of the city are intricately woven into the rich tapestry of Yorùba mythology, where its creation narrative elucidates the celestial descent of the deity Oduduwa.

“This deity bestowed upon Ile-Ife both the inaugural human inhabitants and the invaluable endowment of civilization”.

The Ooni, who hosted the international conference said the initiative is targeted at further enriching Yoruba literature on the history of the different phases of Ile-Ife dysnaty.

“I am the 51st Ooni of the third dynasty, there are other dynasties that were hardly documented which could give us proper direction as to the oneness of humanity across the globe.

“I have been to different parts of Africa and met different people who traced their origins to Ile-Ife, our investment in this academic sojourn is to further give Yoruba race and the African continent its pride place on the history of mankind”, he said.

In his remark, the erudite Professor of Yoruba history, Siyan Oyeweso stressed the need for Ile-Ife to establish Ife History Research Grant to further advance on the foundation laid by the international conference with a view to enrich the literature of the city terms as the ancestral home of the Yoruba race.

“In addition to this, the Yoruba race should establish the Oduduwa/Awolowo House to replicate the success of the Arewa House in the north towards advancing scholarly views on the race and other issues. I am also of the view that a department of Archeology at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to advance research on the early history of humanity in Ile-Ife”, he added

Some other monarch at the event include the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin Aroyinkeye, the Salu of Edunabon, Alapomu of Apomu and other Ife monarchs.