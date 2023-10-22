Ooni, Gov Adeleke are lead speakers at AFWL UK Africa Trade Expo 2023

By Yemisi Suleiman

All is now set for this year’s edition of the Africa Fashion Week London AFWL. Billed to hold from October 27th to 29th at the prestigious International Institute of Directors IoD London, this year’s event will feature the UK AFRICA TRADE EXPO: Beyond Fashion.

UKAFRICA TRADE Expo is an initiative of AFWL geared at promoting Non Oil Exports and is aimed at bringing culture and commerce together for sustainable development between the United Kingdom and Africa.

Olori Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi Founder Africa Fashion Week London, Nigeria and co-founder AFWL Brazil, said this micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises account for 90% of the world’s business ecosystem.

She noted that the Trade Expo serves as a platform for MSMEs, to explore new opportunities for:

Connectivity and Innovation, Data and Market Information, Cluster and Sector Development, Supply Chain Collaboration and Logistics, Business Education and Knowledge Transfer, Infrastructure Investment and Joint Ventures

The Trade Expo which holds on the first day of AFWL, Friday 27 October, features a highly Insightful panel discussions, influential speakers and case studies aimed at promoting the industry and Africa.

It will also feature a highly anticipated Keynote Speech from His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on the importance of Commerce and Culture.

Other key speakers include Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and Nigerian High Commissioner to UK, Sarafa Tunji Isola, amongst other speakers as listed below.