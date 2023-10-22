Onuesoke commends Reps for suspending cement for road construction policy

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has commended the decision of members of the House of Representatives to suspend the planned move by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, to construct all federal roads with cement.

Addressing a press conference in Warri, Onuesoke said the lawmakers have taken the right step by mandating designated committees on works, environment, finance and judiciary to investigate the merits and demerits of using concrete merge for road construction and asphalt.

He stated that such investigation would unveil the advantages and disadvantages of both cement merge and asphalt, the area suited for concrete merge or asphalt according to their terrain and economic benefit.

The PDP chieftain pointed out that although proponents of concrete merge road construction claimed it is more durable, they should not equally forget that with the present economic situation in the country, it would have been better to apply asphalt in the upland areas and concrete merge in the riverine to save cost.

“What I am saying in essence is that it will make economic sense if asphalt is used in Northern roads which are mostly dry and highland, while concrete should be applied to roads in riverine areas like in the Niger Delta region. In that case, the nation will save cost hence it will be too expensive if all the federal roads are constructed with concrete as planned by Minister of Works, David Umahi,” he argued.

He explained that while the minister is right concerning the durability of concrete merge roads, he should not also forget the fact it has its disadvantages.

Onuesoke reiterated that not until Nigerian engineers deviate from applying one particular design in the construction of roads across the country, the nation would continue to experience the problem of road failure.

“Before Umahi came on board as Minister, I have always complained against stereotype road construction as the major cause of road failure across the country. What do I mean? The road construction that is good for Auchi in Edo State might not be good for Yenagoa in Bayelsa State because of the difference in terrain.

“Now, Umahi is telling us that all Federal roads will be concrete merged. I will advise that the construction should be executed according to the terrain,” Onuesoke advised.