One year in Office: Ex-Governors hail Oyebanji, endorse second term bid

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

…as Senate Leader volunteers to chair re- election committee

…Ekiti people are happy with Oyebanji, says Bishop

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Former Ekiti State Governors, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Ayodele Fayose and Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Sunday hailed Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his unique leadership style and developmental strides in the state and unanimously endorsed him for a second term in office.

The three former Governors who belong to different political parties and spoke through Fayose said they have reviewed Oyebanji’s one year in office and believe he deserved a second term, having united every political and religious tendencies in the state and mobilize the people for massive development.

They all gave their backing to Governor Oyebanji at a special thanksgiving service organized to mark the first anniversary of his administration which was held at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel Okesa, Ado-Ekiti.

According to Fayemi; “We are Ekiti and we are ranking, even among governors, we are ranking. We all feel the same way on the current occupant of the seat. It is the most senior among us (Adebayo) that should address the people first.

“You know me very well that I am not the one who will tell you what you like. I will always tell you as it is. We are all together for Abiodun Oyebanji, I am not a member of your party (APC) and I will not be. I am with you (Oyebanji) 100 per cent.

“Where is Bisi K ( Chief Bisi Kolawole, PDP governorship candidate)? We are going to support you (Oyebanji), you have come to visit me in my house seven times. You are doing it differently and you will get a different result. This church will pray for you and you will do it (governorship) a second time.”

Adebayo said: “I am the most senior of the (former) governors, I will call my younger brother, Ayo Fayose, to address this gathering. This is the position of we, the former governors. Thank you very much.”

Also, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele who stood in for the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said he will be glad to be the Chairman of Oyebanji’s second term Re-election Campaign Council, stressing that the incumbent Governor has earned the confidence and trust of the people for a second term.

Bamidele said: “Governor Oyebanji entrenching the culture of respect and the culture of performance. He is lucky to have Governors Adebayo Fayose and Fayemi as mentors and advisers. What he is doing differently is that he is giving the state a new political order, uniting various groups where youths, women, civil societies consider themselves as stakeholders.

“You are an example of being in power and humble. I am here because of your humility and because you are real. If you are not real, I will keep a distance . When you b come a second term Governor, you will be the most ranking progressive Governor and the most ranking Governor in Nigeria.

“I am looking forward to being the chairman of your re-election campaign, if Jesus Christ tarries in his coming and God sparing our lives.”

Earlier, the Bishop of the Diocese of Ekiti, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Olusola Ajayi, had hailed Oyebanji for making positive impact in the lives of the people of the state in the last one year saying “Ekiti should continue to celebrate the greatness of God and His power manifesting in the works of the Governor.”

The Rt. Revd. Ajayi said it was astonishing that Governor Oyebanji executed and delivered 295 projects for the use and benefit of the people of the state under one year through the instrumentality of the five-pilar agenda of his administration.

Delivering a sermon entitled “Rejoicing in the Lord” which was taken from Psalm 150:1-6, the Rt. Rev. Ajayi said the people of the state needed to praise God and rejoice because the Governor has set Ekiti on the path of greater development and delivering compassionate and purposeful leadership.

He described Oyebanji as “a Christian politician, a Christian who is on politics for the good of his people” adding that “this is a man who promised to turn around the fortunes of the state with his five pillars agenda and today, Ekiti people are happy with him because he is keeping his promises.”