Ondo: Stay action on impeachment proceedings against Akeredolu’s deputy, APC orders Assembly

In what appeared last-minutes troubleshooting efforts to resolve the political impasse in Ondo state, the national leadership of the ruling All progressives Congress APC has asked all parties stay action on moves to impeach the state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The state Assembly had within the week commenced impeachment proceedings against the deputy, days after the return of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to the country.

Consequently, the party has inaugurated a nine-member reconciliation committee to help fund solutions to the issue.

Inaugurating the committee headed by the former Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, stressed the need to ensure a sound working relationship between the governor and his deputy.

He expressed optimism that members of the committee with vast experiences in public service have the capacity to achieve the goal.

Ganduje said; “APC as a political party, we are interested in seeing that there is a peaceful coexistence and a good working relationship between the Governor of Ondo State and his deputy.

“In order to see how we can solve this problem, it is important to set a reconciliation committee. A reconciliation committee must be comprised of people who have relevant experience, cognitive knowledge on the issue before us.

“We already sent a message that all further actions and processes should stop on this issue, now that we have appointed a reconciliation committee”.

According the him, the terms of references of the Masari panel include: “To interface and engage with all contending partner(s) with a view to gathering facts and circumstances surrounding the lingering impeachment process of the Ondo State Deputy Governor.

“To advise the Party on the most amicable ways of handling the lingering issues leading to the impeachment process of Ondo State Deputy Governor.

“To make necessary recommendations to the Party on resolution of issues and any other matter that may come up in the course of the assignment.

“The Committee has one week after its inauguration to submit its recommendation.”

Responding, Masari who expressed appreciation over the decision to select them assured that their intervention would resolve the issue between the governor and his deputy amicably.

Members of the committee include the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, Sen. Jack Tilley Gyado, Tanko Almakura, Martin Elechi, Mohammed Abubakar, among others.