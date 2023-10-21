ONDO: Man admits making sexual advances to step-daughter, machetes wife — Police begin manhunt

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo State, have spread their dragnet in search of a man, Kehinde Olanipekun, for inflicting injuries on his wife, Damilola, for accusing him of sexual advances to his 14-year-old step- daughter.

Kehinde was alleged to have macheted the wife for having the effrontery to ask him about the illicit affair with his step daughter, at their ldashen residence in Owo, Ondo state.

Sources told vanguard in Akure, the state capital, that the victim is at present receiving treatment at a private hospital in Owo, following the degree of injuries inflicted on her during the vicious attack by her fleeing husband.

It was learnt that the step daughter after several advances by the suspect, reported the ugly developments to her mother who confronted the husband.

According to the source, the step daughter reportedly told her mother that the sexual harassment had been on for a long time but that she couldn’t inform her out of fear.

“But when she could no longer bear the pressure mounted on her by the step-father, she summoned courage and told her mother.”

Vanguard gathered that the husband didn’t deny the allegation, but apologized, only to viciously attacked his wife later. Few days after the wife’s confrontation, the suspect reportedly hurriedly returned back from work, sent the two children on errand and descended on the wife with a sharp cutlass after locking the doors.

The victim was said to have been viciously attacked by the suspect and that all efforts by their neighbors to rescue her proved abortive as the doors had been locked by the suspect.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect fled the scene after the victim pretended to have died as a result of the brutal attack.

The victim, thereafter, reportedly managed to open one of the locked doors for their neighbors who rushed into the house, and took her to the hospital.

She was said to be unconscious by the time they rushed her to the hospital and was later revived by the doctors.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the attack on the woman by her husband.

Odunlami said that the state police command has launched a man hunt for the fleeing husband.