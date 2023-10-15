Ondo House reverses self, says dep gov impeachment move not suspended

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly weekend insisted that the impeachment process against the deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would be concluded logically.

Recall that the spokesperson for the assembly, Hon Olatunji Oshati, had said on Friday that the lawmakers will comply with the Federal High Court order and halt further proceedings on the impeachment.

Also, the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, had declined setting up a probe panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the deputy governor, citing the interim court order.

“Oshati said: “ This is to show that it is not about witch-hunting, it is about carrying out our oversight functions.

“We have considered the letter which is everywhere in the public domain and we are halting the impeachment process until the order of the Federal High Court is vacated.

But, in another statement, yesterday, in Akure, counsel to the Assembly, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, said “the house will “proceed with the impeachment to a logical conclusion”.

Emodari said, “The House reaffirmed that it has not ‘suspended’ the impeachment process as inaccurately reported, and will carry same through to a logical conclusion in order to determine the veracity or otherwise of the monumental allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor.

“ Impeachment is a constitutional process clearly outlined in Section 188 (1)-(11) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and our Client has meticulously complied with all the stages leading up to the obligation placed on the State Chief Judge to set up a 7-man Panel to investigate the allegations, as stipulated in Section 188(5) of the Constitution.

“ The notice of allegations of gross misconduct was signed by 11 members of the House and presented to its Speaker on 20th September, 2023 in strict compliance with Section 188(2) of the Constitution, which requires at least one-third of the 26 House members to sign and present the notice to the Speaker. That is the first stage in an impeachment process.

“The Speaker in turn served the notice on the Deputy Governor on 25th September, 2023, and also caused same to be served on all the other members of the House, in strict compliance with the same Section 188(2) of the Constitution which requires him to do so within seven days.That was the second stage.

“The third stage, as stated in Section 188(3) of the Constitution, requires two-third majority of the members to pass a motion within 14 days after the notice of allegation(s) of gross misconduct was first presented to the Speaker, for the investigation of the allegation (s) and request the State Chief Judge to set up the 7-man Panel to investigate same.

“Our Client meticulously complied with the said Section 188(3) of the Constitution. In fact, 23 out of its 26 members (more than the minimum two-third majority required) passed that motion on 3rd October, 2023.

“Section 188(5) of the Constitution further states that after the motion is passed by the two-third majority, the Speaker should formally request the State Chief Judge to set up the Seven-man Panel.

“ The Speaker diligently complied with this on the same 3rd October when the motion was passed.

“It was at this stage that His Lordship, the Honourable Chief Judge of Ondo State, replied the House, stating that he received an ex parte Order which the Deputy-Governor secured from the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court on 26th September, 2023, ‘restraining’ his lordship from setting up the Panel, pending when the Court would hear all the parties in the case to determine the merit of the application or the case filed by the Deputy-Governor’’.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 188(10) of the Constitution clearly states that ‘The proceedings or determination of the House or Panel or any matter relating to such proceedings or determination shall not be questioned or entertained in any court’, and there are too many judgments of the highest courts in Nigeria affirming that no court has the jurisdiction to dabble into an impeachment process, as long as the House of Assembly complies with all the constitutional process.

“The Honourable Chief Judge himself stated in his widely reported reply to my Client, that his lordship was not unmindful of the above provisions of Section 188(10) of the Constitution and even quoted it verbatim.

“His lordship however stated that as a Chief Judge, he would prefer that the ex parte Order, which his lordship believes ‘tied his hand’, should first be vacated or set aside.The Chief Judge obviously prefers to err on the side of caution”.