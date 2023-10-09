Ondo govt, foundation hold enlightenment campaign on menstruation for School girls

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Non-governmental organization, ‘Endometriosis and Adenomyosis Foundation’ (EAF), in collaboration with Ondo state government have taken awareness campaigns against endometriosis and adenomyosis to secondary school students in the state.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis Foundation (EAF), Mrs Olabimpe Fapohunda-Dube, while speaking at the campaign today held at Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Akure, said endometriosis affects many women and causes pain.

Fapohunda-Dube, who said she has devoted her time to reaching out to improve health outcomes for girls and women affected by endometriosis and adenomyosis, said she is passionate about promoting global human health.

According to her, “the exact cause of endometriosis is unknown, but research shows that it may be related to genetic factors since having a first-degree relative with the condition increases a woman’s risk of developing it.

“Endometriosis is accurately diagnosed by laparoscopic surgery. The average period of diagnosis is between 7 to 12 years. This diagnostic delay results in reduced quality of life.

“Endometriosis and adenomyosis are both disorders of the endometrial tissue that lines the cavity of the uterus. Although they share some symptoms, they develop differently and may require different treatments.

“It’s important to recognize your symptoms early and speak to your doctor. You and your doctor will continue to manage symptoms after diagnosis and delay in diagnosis results in reduced quality of life.

“We inform, educate and support those who are living with the conditions their families and loved ones and the general public. We encourage timely diagnosis and timely management of endometriosis especially in teenage girls.

“So, we are targeting all the secondary schools in Ondo State because it is important everyone knows about it because this will foster a supportive school environment for the students facing the challenges or similar challenges.

“We will continue to speak to the students, we will continue to engage them of better ways of proper disposal measures. Information, engaging them and assuring them, I think that’s the way to go.

“We’ve been to 20 schools across the country, I am from Ondo state and decided that it’s time to come here. We’ve met with over 200 students in the state so far and we want to do more, so that more people will get to know about this,”

She, therefore, called on government at all levels to always support the foundation towards intensifying efforts to enhance the early diagnosis, treatment and prevention of endometriosis and adenomyosis amongst the girls students across the states.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Youths and Students Affairs, Muyiwa Ogunyemi, said that “the state government is a gender friendly state and even the first lady of the state had to lobby the state legislators to enact a law to support the girl child.

Ogunyemi said that ” Government has been providing support but we need to do more by collaborating with NGOs to ensure that girls schools are supported financially and materially in the state,” Ogunyemi aka Eyiyato said.

The Principal, Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Akure, Mrs Omobola Ojoge, appreciated the state government and the NGO for counting the school worthy for the awareness campaigns, adding that the campaign would go a long way in helping the female students to know more about endometriosis and adenomyosis.