Ondo court okays lawyer’s suit against INEC over political parties audited accounts

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has granted a legal practitioner, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, leave to apply for an Order of Mandamus to compel INEC to publish the 2021 and 2022 Audited Financial Statements of all registered political parties in Nigeria, as well as separate Audited 2023 election related incomes and expenses of all the Parties.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are among registered parties in the country.

Ruling on Emodamori’s motion for leave to apply, Justice T. B. Adegoke, held that Emodamori, has sufficiently disclosed that INEC has a public duty under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and 2022 Electoral Act, to publish the audited accounts of the registered political parties.

Adegoke, held that he has sufficiently showed that INEC has a public duty under Section 225 (1) – (2) and Paragraph 15 (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Section 89 (5) – (8) of the Electoral Act, 2022 to publish the audited accounts of the parties.

The Court also held that Emodamori has disclosed sufficient legal interest in having the Audited accounts of the parties published.

Consequently, the Court, granted the motion for leave and adjourned the substantive suit against INEC till 8th November, 2023 for hearing.