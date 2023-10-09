Ondo Community Leader Donates N10m Gadgets To Security Agencies

A community leader in Ondo State, Chief Idowu Asonja, has made available security gadgets worth over N10 million as personal donation to security agencies in the State.

Asonja, who is the Ondo State Commander of Tantita, the private security outfit saddled with the protection of oil pipelines in the State’s coastal areas, said the gesture was owing to his conviction that security cannot be left completely in the hands of government.

In a release, on Monday, the security expert noted that security situation in the country was such that all citizens should begin to play their parts for a safe Nigeria.

He commended security agencies in Ondo State for their efforts at maintaining peace in the State, adding that “they need to be encouraged for making Ondo State peaceful and safe.”

Speaking further, Asonja disclosed that part of the items he is donating to the security agencies were communication gadgets like walkie talkie as well as solar powered rechargeable torchlight.

Calling on all well-to-do Nigerians to rise in support of security agencies in the country, he said he will continue to give back to the society, especially the riverine areas of Ondo State.

Asonja said; “Whatever little contribution we make in support of the security agencies is actually for ourselves. We are the ones they are protecting and they deserve our support.

“This is that I have done is just the beginning. By the power of God, I will do more.”