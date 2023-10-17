Ondo community lauds Senator lbrahim for sponsoring bill for College of Education

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Stakeholders in Igbekebo Community, Ese-Odo council area of Ondo state, have lauded the Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, for sponsoring the bill for the establishment of College of Education in the community.

Ibrahim, who is representing the Ondo south senatorial district, had sponsored the bill seeking the establishment of College of Education Igbekebo community.

He had argued on the floor of the Senate the need for training of more teachers in the nation for young generations to keep up with the new trends in different fields.

The lawmaker described College of Education as a special institution for the training of teachers which is unique compared to other professions.

Speaking on behalf of the Odogun In Council and the entire Igbekebo Community, the Chairman of the Community’s Education Committee, Comrade Sunday Egbukuyomi said that the lawmaker has been living to his electoral promises to provide quality representation to his constituency in the National Assembly.

Egbukuyomi, said the establishment of the Institution in the area would not only be a beneficial to the community but also to the entire state and Nigeria at large.

He expressed the community readiness to welcome the school and provide all the necessary support for the actualization of the project, saying the establishment of the college of Education will bring immense benefits not only to Igbekebo and Apoil land but also to the broader Southern Senatorial District.

The chairman described the Senator as a man of high intellectual capacity, capable of providing purposeful leadership in any position he finds himself, and said the college of education

Also the traditional ruler of Igbekebo, Oba Bamidele Simeon Dabo, who described Senator Ibrahim, as a rare breed politician who loves people of his constituency and could do anything to better their lots

Oba Dabo, noted that if the state could have the likes of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim in abundance, the sufferings of the masses would be greatly reduced , adding that lack of fear of God and patriotism have contributed to the rots in the society.

According to him, given the penchant of the people for education for centuries, the College of will further cement the domain as a leading citadel of excellence

The Senator gesture underscores his love for humanity, especially to the people of Igbekebo. I want to assure you that your name shall be immortalised in the kingdom’s hall of fame as a harbinger of education and capacity development.

“What makes this initiative more exceptional is the selection of Igbekebo as its location, the headquarters of Ese Odo Local Government. Our children will be exposed to quality education and our community will be developed.

“This decision is unequal and commendable as Igbekebo has long aspired to have a higher education institution. This move has garnered widespread appreciation