OMUMA YAM FESTIVAL: I’ll make you proud — Uzodimma tells kingsmen

The Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has reassured his kingsmen of his commitment to build a better Imo state for all.

Governor Uzodimma alongside his wife, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma during the New Yam Festival (Iri Ji) held in Omuma, the hometown of the Governor, appreciated his people for their continuous support of his administration.

He said that he rose to power on the wings of the support of his people, making it clear his mission was not just to govern but to lead Imo State into an era of growth, prosperity, and excellence.

He promised to further transform Imo State into a beacon of progress, education, and prosperity.

His words were met with resounding applause and cheers from the crowd, who had placed their trust in him to bring positive change to their lives and communities.