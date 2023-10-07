Omo-Agege to Osanebi on his birthday: You Are A Bold Change Agent

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, his running mate in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta State, as a bold change agent who is always prepared to sacrifice personal comfort in the fight for a better society.

In a goodwill message signed by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, the one-time Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly on his birthday, Omo-Agege described Osanebi as a pride to the youth as he is always unwavering in his fight for responsive governance in Delta State.

The former Deputy Senate President who is gunning for governorship of Delta State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside Osanebi noted in the message personally signed by him, that Osanebi is a leader that will not hesitate to sacrifice his personal comfort for a higher cause.

“In our campaign to rescue Delta State from years of the locust under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a cause which, by the grace of God will be realised, Rt. Hon. Osanebi displayed uncommon passion, boldness and fighting spirit. These are attributes of a man truly committed to the enthronement of a better society. It is a cause we share deeply and, ultimately, God will restore our dear state and put it on the inexorable path of true greatness when we both take over the reins of government shortly”, Omo-Agege stated.

“I pray that our people, especially the younger generation will draw inspiration from your commitment to building a great Delta State. Happy birthday, my dear brother.”