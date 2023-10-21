Omo-Agege hails Tinubu’s approval of medical varsity for Kwale

Omo-Agege

Immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has poured encomiums on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the revalidation and approval of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences Kwale, Delta State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had few days ago given the formal approval for the take off of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale, Delta State.

It is the only medical university, the other being a University of Agriculture in Mubi, Adamawa State approved by the president. The others are federal universities of education and colleges of education.

Reacting to the approval, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said it was the final seal to his efforts to facilitate the siting of a higher institution in the Ndokwa nation of Delta State.

Omo-Agege who is also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State thanked President Tinubu for granting the approval.

According to a press release issued by Sunny Areh, his media adviser, Omo-Agege said the task of attracting a higher institution to Kwale was one of the key projects he took up passionately as deputy president of the Senate in the ninth session.

He urged people of Delta North and the entire state to continue to support President Tinubu, assuring that he is committed to uplifting the lot of the people.

Earlier in June, Prof. Abel Nze Onunu had been appointed the pioneer vice chancellor of the university. Prof. Onunu was at the time the vice president, West African College of Physicians.

Signed

Sunny Areh

Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege