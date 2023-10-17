Omo-Agege commiserates with Lawan over mother’s death

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has commiserated with the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Halima Ibrahim.

Hajiya Ibrahim, 86, died in Gashua, Yobe State, Saturday night, October 14 and was buried Sunday October 15 according to Islamic rites.

In a press release signed by Omo-Agege’s media adviser, Mr. Sunny Areh, the former Deputy Senate President described the demise of the octogenarian as a painful and great loss, not only to the family, but to everyone who her impactful life touched.

Omo-Agege eulogised the late Hajiya Halima, noting that she distinguished herself by raising a son that rose to the apogee of academics and political leadership.

“We know what our mothers had to go through those earlier days for them to fulfill their dream of educating their children. That she accomplished it with His Excellency, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, is a testimony to doggedness and determination to give her child the best against all odds,” Omo-Agege said.

He prayed that Allah receive her soul in His paradise.