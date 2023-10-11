Ombugadu denies plans to dethrone Nasarawa traditional rulers

David Ombugadu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Nasarawa state, David Ombugadu, has denied alleged plans to dethrone some traditional rulers in the state.

He said this in a statement signed by Director Media and Publicity, David Ombugadu Campaign Organisation, Mike Omeri, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to him, we would like to address recent media reports that have suggested that Dr. David Ombugadu, the governor-elect as declared by the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal, has any intention of dethroning some traditional rulers in the state upon assuming office. We wish to unequivocally state that these reports are entirely false and baseless.

“Additionally, Dr. Ombugadu harbours no ulterior motive to replace some Muslim traditional rulers with Christians when he eventually takes up the reins of government.

“The claims in the media report that such a sinister plot was hatched at a meeting in the residence of one of our leaders in Abuja, is the figment of the warped imagination of the purveyors of this fake news”, he added.

He said that Ombugadu has consistently demonstrated a deep respect for the traditional institutions in Nasarawa State and recognizes their vital role in preserving the culture and heritage of the people.

“He values the contributions of traditional rulers to the development and stability of the state.

“Dr. Ombugadu firmly believes in maintaining harmonious relationships with all segments of the society, including traditional rulers, to foster development and unity in Nasarawa State. Any suggestions to the contrary are misleading and without merit”, he said.

He, however, encouraged the media to exercise due diligence and verify the accuracy of their sources before publishing such claims.