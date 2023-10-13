Ombugadu condemns Gov Sule over ‘divisive’ comments against tribunal judges

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By Ezra Ukanwa

THE governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has condemned Governor Abdullahi Sule, over his recent remarks against the tribunal judges that handled the state election petition trial.

Vanguard reports that Governor Sule had during the 2023 Peace and Development Summit for Young University Students in Abuja a few days ago, alleged bias and accused the tribunal judges of favouring opposition candidates on grounds of religion.

Reacting, Ombugadu, in a statement signed by the Director Media and Publicity, David Ombugadu Campaign Organisation, Mike Omeri, yesterday in Abuja, stressed the importance of respecting the judiciary and their decisions.

He said attacking the tribunal judges not only undermined the democratic process but also called into question the rule of law.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a viral video, in which Governor Abdullahi Sule, whose election was recently nullified by the Election Petition Tribunal, was seen making divisive comments on the judges of the Tribunal.

“Sule has suffered the misfortune of indiscretion when he threw caution to the wind and made cynical comments on the two justices of the Tribunal, who gave the majority ruling that nullified his election, describing them as Christians bent on foisting a Christian governor on Nasarawa State.

“What is more appalling is that AA Sule chose to sow the seed of discord in the minds of young Nigerians at a “Peace and Development Summit for Young University Students”. That was a despicable act!!

“We are deeply disappointed in AA Sule for condescending so low to give a religious coloration to an election he knew that he was defeated squarely.

“We deplore AA Sule’s comments, which seek to divide our society along religious lines. Such divisive statements are not only inaccurate but also harmful to the unity and harmony of our state and Nigeria in general.

“It is regrettable that AA Sule would make sweeping and unfounded claims regarding the religious affiliations of the tribunal judges who presided over the Nasarawa State election case. These remarks do a disservice to the integrity and impartiality of our judicial system, and they have no place in responsible and respectful political discourse.

“Nasarawa State is known for its rich diversity and the peaceful coexistence of people from various religious backgrounds.

”Our strength lies in our ability to live together in harmony, respecting one another’s beliefs, and working collectively towards the progress of our state. We must uphold these values and refrain from making statements that could undermine our shared heritage of unity.”

He, however, called on Governor Sule to retract his statements and apologize for any offense caused by his remarks.