Olympic Qualifier: Ethiopia Captain celebrates meeting Oshoala

The skipper of Lucy of Ethiopia, Loza Abera, has expressed her excitement after meeting Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Feminine attacker, Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala was in action for the Falcons against Ethiopia in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier at the Bebe Akila stadium in Addis Ababa played on Tuesday. Despite not winning the game, Abera was satisfied with her linking up with the Nigerian International.

“Unforgettable moment with a football icon met Asisat Oshoala, and it’s a dream come true! Her talent on and off the field is inspiring. She’s proof that with hard work, dedication, and passion, greatness is achievable. Thank you, Asisat, for being a role model!”, she said. Both players will come face to face again in the second leg slated to take place at the MKO Abuja stadium next week.