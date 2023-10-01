Olugbon to Tinubu: Advisory role not enough for traditional rulers

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan



THE Vice-chairman of the Oyo State Council Of Obas and Chiefs, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, the Olugbon of Orilegbon, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the role he assigns to traditional rulers in governance goes beyond advisory.



He made the call in his congratulatory message to Nigerians on the 63rd Independence Day celebration.

The first-class monarch said the call became important in view of the fact that the rulers are closer to the people and they know their yearnings.

He said, “To accelerate the new and better Nigeria that we all want, we must strengthen our traditional institutions. Our advisory role is not enough; President Bola Tinubu should as a matter of importance assign an active role to the traditional institution in his government. “



“As a strategic stakeholder, we are closer to the people and we know their concerns. For example, the British government did not relegate their monarchical institution to their constitution,” he stated.



Empathizing with Nigerians in this trying period, he canvassed support for President Tinubu noting that there are glaring signals that the country has a better future with the way the President is administering the nation.



He urged Nigerians to coexist peacefully and support government efforts in repositioning the country.

The statement reads, “As we celebrate this milestone, we must reflect on the legacies of our past heroes and their sacrifice for the country. It is more important than ever to work together to reposition the county to reclaim its lost glory. We all have a role to play in this, from traditional rulers to government at all levels and citizens.”

“I urge Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s led administration and his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda including the developmental agendas of states and local government. It might be challenging today but in the long run, Nigerians will enjoy the dividends of democracy, considering the effort of the government.”



In addition, he urged the citizens and the government to promote the country’s rich cultural heritage and made-in-Nigeria products to accelerate economic growth and development.

“On another note, we also need to promote our cultural heritage and made-in-Nigeria products. We are great people and blessed as a nation across different ethnic groups with cultural, human, and natural resources. To actualize some of our great potential, we need to continue to live in unity, seek dialogue, and chart a new course for the country.

“I pray for prosperity and peaceful coexistence for our dear country, by the special grace of God. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.