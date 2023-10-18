Olufemi assumes duty as NEPZA MD, targets job creation, economic growth

Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi, the new Managing-Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has promised to position the Authority toward economic growth, accelerated employment creation and industrialisation of the country.

Ogunyemi said this shortly after assuming duty on Wednesday in Abuja.



He pledged to concentrate on three strategic areas which are resuscitation of non performing Free Trade Zones (FTZs), digitisation of NEPZA activities and listing of FTZs on the Nigeria Stock Exchange.



According to him, NEPZA under his watch will regulate free trade zones in line with extant laws and in the most profitable way for the nation.



“In the next few days, I will be evaluating human and material resources of this organisation and reach out to our sister agencies like Customs, Immigration, Security Services, among others towards developing the sector,” he said.



Ogunyemi solicited the support of sister agencies, stakeholders, staff and the media to realise NEPZA’s mandate of developing the Free Trade Zones sector.



While promising to operate an open door policy, the new NEPZA boss urged staff of the Authority to be alive to their responsibilities towards economy diversification and development.



On his part, the outgoing former Managing-Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, said there was much to be done in the development of the Free Trade Zones compared to what other developed countries achieved over the years.



According to Adesugba, for Nigeria to attract more investments, necessary attention must be given to the creation of additional Free Trade Zones in the country.



“We need more companies to come to Nigeria to invest because right now we have about 600 enterprises in our Zones while China has about 40, 000.



“So, we are just starting because with about 230 million people needing clothing, building materials and other domestic consumables and so on, we still need to produce all these things in Nigeria,” Adesugba said.



While expressing confidence in Ogunyemi’s ability to deliver on his mandate, Adesugba congratulated him on his appointment and wished him well as he pilots the affairs of NEPZA.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the handing over ceremony was attended by management staff of NEPZA, family members of the new Managing Director as well as stakeholders the in Free Trade Zones sector.