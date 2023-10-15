Olu The Wave opens up on “Canada” Remix Video with Magnito, Olamide

By Ayo Onikoyi

Video director, Oyefeso Oluwamayowa Olumide, otherwise known as Olu The Wave has opened up on his recent video project, the remix of Magnito’s Canada featuring Olamide Baddo.

With an insight into the creative process, Olu The Wave offered some intriguing details on this latest endeavor.

When asked about the videos he recently shot, Olu The Wave enthusiastically explained, “The videos are for the remix of ‘Canada’ featuring Magnito and Olamide Baddo.The setting for these visually captivating videos was none other than Lagos, Nigeria, a city known for its vibrant energy and rich cultural diversity. The title of the project itself is “Canada,” a viral song that gained notoriety after Olamide’s feature in the remix.

Olu The Wave’s extensive portfolio of video production work has seen him collaborating with numerous artists, but these latest projects hold a special place in his heart.

He said, “Magnito makes everything easy as he doesn’t stress and doesn’t want to stress you. And Olamide has always been my big bro; he inspires me a lot. I’ve been around big bro for a while; I know he wants to see me win and came with his Baddo energy. I feel blessed to be working with both of them. I’m still very young, so I always feel honoured to be working with my idols. Work aside, I always appreciate the experiences because I see it as a blessing.”

The “Canada” remix project exemplifies the power of collaboration and the profound personal significance it holds for Olu The Wave, cementing his place in the dynamic world of music video direction.