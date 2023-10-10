Olu of Warri to play host to Irish Ambassador

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III is set to play host to the Ireland Ambassador to Nigeria His Excellency , Mr Peter Ryan.

Secretary to the Warri council of Chiefs and Olulaye of the kingdom, Chief Eugene Ikomi, disclosed this to the Vanguard , saying that the Ambassador would be received at a colourful event on Wednesday at the palace by 11am.

Vanguard gathered that the visit would further deepen the robust relationship between Warri kingdom and the Ireland.

It would be recalled that the revered monarch played host to Finish Ambassador , Leena Pylvanainen last year where issues of interest to the kingdom and Finland were discussed .