News

October 10, 2023

Olu of Warri to play host to Irish Ambassador

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III is set to play host to the Ireland  Ambassador to  Nigeria His Excellency , Mr Peter Ryan.

Secretary to the Warri council of Chiefs and Olulaye of the kingdom,  Chief Eugene Ikomi, disclosed this to the Vanguard , saying that the Ambassador  would be received at a colourful event  on Wednesday  at the palace by 11am.

Vanguard gathered that the visit would further  deepen  the robust relationship between  Warri kingdom and the Ireland.

It would be recalled that the revered monarch played host to  Finish    Ambassador , Leena Pylvanainen last year where issues of interest to the kingdom and Finland were  discussed .

