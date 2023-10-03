Olojo Festival: Ooni pleads with Nigerians to support Tinubu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has pleaded with Nigerians to persevere with President Bola Tinubu’s administration in view of the current economic situation.

Ooni made the appeal during the visitation to his family compound as grand-finale of Olojo Annual Festival at Oketase area, Ile-Ife on Monday.

He admitted that Nigeria is currently at its trial period when the citizens are facing a lot of challenges in all ramifications of life.

“I know that people are passing through difficult period in which they are not finding life easy and truly this is a challenging period.

“But I know that after this festival, normalcy would return to the country, as the problems we’re facing will soon come to an end,” he stated.

The royal father admonished all and sundry to endure more and ensure their support for their leaders, saying by doing this, there would be great achievements.

“We are almost getting there, for gold has to pass through fire before becoming shinning. Government alone cannot do it without the cooperation of the masses.

“Therefore, let all hands be on deck for a tree cannot make a forest, neither any nation can get to his promised land without the contribution of the generality,” Oba Ogunwusi stated. (NAN)